75-year-old El Sereno man left in critical condition after hit-and-run collision

LAPD released this photo of the driver and vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run in El Sereno on Oct. 22, 2020.

A 75-year-old man was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in El Sereno Thursday evening, police said.

Investigators on Friday were searching for the driver of a white pick-up truck that hit a 75-year-old man who was crossing Bullard Avenue around 6:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The impact from the collision knocked the man onto the roadway.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle stopped, exited the vehicle, reentered his vehicle, and fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself,” LAPD said.

The suspect was seen westbound on Alhambra Avenue from Bullard Avenue. He was described as being between 30 to 40 years old and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit with severe injuries, police said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members of provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to call Central Traffic Division Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously should call the Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.