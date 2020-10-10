75-year-old Hemet woman dies after firearm discharges while her caregiver was dismantling guns: Police

A man was arrested Friday after a firearm he was disassembling accidentally discharged, striking and killing a 75-year-old woman he was caring for in Hemet, police said.

John Reza Jowkar, 37, is seen in an undated photo provided by the Hemet Police Department.

Officers and paramedics responded to the Hemet home around 1:35 p.m. to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries, police said.

At the home, police found 37-year-old John Reza Jowkar, who was described as the victim’s caregiver.

Jowkar had been in the garage, manipulating and disassembling several of his firearms when one of them discharged and hit the woman.

He was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence, as well as being in possession of a loaded firearm and a controlled substance, being an addicted person in possession of a loaded firearm and being in possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the Police Department.

Jowkar was booked into Riverside County jail and is being held on $500,000 bail, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Troncale at 951-765-2433.