75-year-old man pleads no contest to slitting woman’s throat in Pasadena

A 75-year-old man entered a no contest plea Wednesday for attempting to kill a woman in 2017, officials said.

Lance Anthony Semkus of Pasadena entered the plea to one felony count of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder, and admitted to an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Oct. 23, 2017, Semkus approached a woman in the 600 block of South Arroyo Parkway and slashed her throat, officials said. The victim screamed and fought Semkus off, but suffered severe injuries to her neck and hand, the DA’s office said at the time.

Earlier the same day, Semkus attempted to steal another woman’s dog in front of a pet store in the 3300 block of Sierra Madre Villa, officials said. A witness told police at the time that Semkus tried to drag the woman and her dog toward a black SUV, but the witness apparently came to the woman’s aid and stopped him.

Investigators later discovered Semkus allegedly killed his own two dogs, the prosecutor said.

Semkus is scheduled to appear in court on July 13. He faces seven years to life in state prison as a result of the plea, according to the DA’s office.