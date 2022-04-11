A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman in a Victorville home, authorities said Monday.

The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. April 8 at a home along the 15400 block of Topango Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, Maria Padel Wetzel, was found lying on the kitchen floor with stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 59-year-old Joel Anano Algario, of Victorville, was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder.

Authorities said Algario was known to the victim, but they did not elaborate on the relationship.

No further details about the incident have been released. Anyone with information on the killing, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call Detective Daniel Berumen at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.