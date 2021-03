John DeCindis, a 76-year-old fashion photographer, was walking his dog in the Abbot Kinney area of Venice last month when he was brutally attacked, his loved ones say. He succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 27, and a death investigation is underway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 3, 2021.