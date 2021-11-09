78% of LAPD workers are at least partially vaccinated against COVID; few refuse to sign mandate notice

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, seen in this undated photo, has urged department personnel to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

About 78% of Los Angeles police personnel have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 172 LAPD employees receiving their first dose just in the last week, officials said Tuesday.

The increase came as police supervisors began hand-delivering notices to unvaccinated LAPD employees informing them that they must start paying for regular COVID-19 testing and be vaccinated by Dec. 18 unless they receive a medical or religious exemption.

Officials had been concerned that a large number of officers would refuse to sign those notices, resulting in their being sidelined pending a disciplinary process to terminate their employment, but so far that hasn’t happened.

Of 2,158 notices served to unvaccinated employees in recent days, just three — two sworn officers and one civilian employee — refused to sign off on the notices, leading them to be assigned home pending disciplinary hearings, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the civilian Police Commission on Tuesday morning.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.