780 pounds of marijuana found in trailer of truck pulled over in Lake Los Angeles; 2 arrested

A trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of cannabis led to the arrests of two people in Lake Los Angeles, authorities said Friday.

A deputy was patrolling the area of 240th Street East and Avenue J-8 on Thursday when he stopped a Ford F-150 which was towing a trailer that emitted a “very strong odor of marijuana,” a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release stated.

While investigating, the deputy discovered more than 780 pounds of pot in the trailer, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Department released a photo of the trailer that appeared to show it filled with marijuana plants.

Two people were in the pickup at the time and both were arrested on suspicion of transporting marijuana. Authorities did not release the name of either individual.

No further details were provided amid the ongoing investigation.