There might be a new millionaire in our midst as a multi-million dollar lottery ticket was purchased in the Los Angeles area.

The California Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased for $2 at a store on La Brea Avenue hit five of six lotto numbers. The ticket is now worth more than $7 million, according to lottery officials.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night were 20-36-53-56-69 with 16 pulled as the Mega number. The ticket purchased at a CVS at 202 S. La Brea Ave., nailed all five regular numbers but came just short of the jackpot.

The newly minted millionaire has not yet been identified and will remain unknown to the California Lottery until they come forward to claim the prize.

Because the jackpot has yet to be hit, the Mega Millions will roll into its next drawing on Tuesday with a jackpot totalling about $290 million.