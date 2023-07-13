Eight people were arrested during a prostitution bust in Pomona on Thursday.

The sting operation targeted sex purchasers and human trafficking in the area near East Holt Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard, according to Pomona Police Department.

During the operation, undercover officers posed as sex workers and were “contacted by sex purchasers” in the area, police said.

Eight people were taken into custody for the alleged solicitation of prostitution:

-Samuel Antonio Calesahagun, 35, from Azusa

-Edgar Bruno Lima, 33, from Pomona

-Carlos Amancio, 40, from Pomona

-Ray Torres, 46, from La Verne

-Cruz Antonio Salinasgarcia, 31, from Azusa

-Miguel Bedolla, 54, from Ontario

-Jesus Antonio Razo Atilano, 22, from Mira Loma

-Jorge Lara, 19, from Mira Loma

The operation was a joint effort by the Pomona Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Team.

“The Pomona Police Department takes a proactive approach to combating human trafficking and utilizes the assistance of other agencies to provide a victim-centered approach,” authorities said.

In 2022, Pomona Police rescued 11 juvenile victims of human trafficking along with several adult victims.

Investigators believe there may be unidentified victims related to human trafficking and are asking anyone with information to contact Pomona Police at 909-622-1241.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477. The public can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or via text message at 233733.