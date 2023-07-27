Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top (Getty)

Eight Southern Californians recently struck it rich, winning a combined $13 million from California Lottery Scratcher tickets, Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

Lilia Gharbian of Pasadena played a Millionaire Bucks ticket purchased at a Liquor Mart and instantly won the top prize of $5,000,000, officials said.

In Carson, Miguel Hernandez scratched his way to a $2 million prize from an Instant Crossword ticket.

In San Bernardino County, Efren Figueroa won a cool million playing a Win Big scratcher purchased at the Albertsons in Highland.

In Los Angeles County, Dana Treadway won $1 million playing an Xtreme Multiplier ticket purchased in Covina.

In Orange County, Francisco Fajardo also struck gold with a million-dollar Perfect Gift! ticket he bought at Bob’s Liquor in Fullerton.

Jesus Rojo, Thomas Bockover, and Larry Fox also won $1 million each playing Diamond 8’s tickets purchased in Orange and L.A. counties.

The California Lottery is required by law to disclose the names of winners.

Nationwide, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $910 for Friday night’s drawing. If no one wins, it will likely surpass $1 billion.

Proceeds from lottery ticket sales have generated over $41 billion for public schools in California since 1985, according to calottery.com.