Rubble from a collapsed retaining wall at a residence in Corona Jan. 16, 2023 (CFD)

A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday.

The incident happened at some point during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said.

Photos from the scene show rubble from the wall’s collapse strewn across the backyard of at least one residence.

Officials said there were no injuries reported and that the Red Cross and the building department were on the scene.

It is unclear if residents have been allowed back into their homes yet.