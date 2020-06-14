8 hurt, 3 critically, in South L.A. crash

Rescuers rushed eight people to hospitals — five of them in critical condition — following a two-car crash in South Los Angeles late Saturday, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 6700 block of Main Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

In addition to the three critically injured patients, five people were hospitalized in “fair” condition, Prange said in a written statement.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.