Eight staff members at a Perris middle school were injured after a crash occurred on campus Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire Riverside officials responded to Tomas Rivera Middle School, located at 21675 Martin St., about 1:15 p.m.

A vehicle had crashed into a building on campus and eight adults were injured, Cal Fire officials tweeted.

Three of the victims had moderate injuries, while five were minor.

People at the school were ordered to shelter in place after the crash, according to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but no students were injured.

The matter is under investigation by the CHP, officials said.