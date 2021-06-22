8 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Van Nuys

Eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Van Nuys Monday night, officials said.

Surveillance video shows two vehicle entering an intersection at a high rate of speed, one of them swerving and hitting a pedestrian who had been crossing the street.

The collision caused a chain reaction that involved two other stopped vehicles around 8:20 p.m. in the 7400 block of North Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters reported having to extricate several who were trapped in the wreckage.

Six adults were taken to local hospitals, while the two others declined transport. Five of those hurt were listed in moderate condition, and another in fair condition.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters working to pull a driver out of a badly damaged red SUV that had its driver’s side door and hood crushed.

A white sedan stopped nearby also appeared badly damaged, with its hood caved in, video showed.

Officials didn’t provide information on what led up to the crash and no further details were immediately available.