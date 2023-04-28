At least eight people were hurt when two vehicles smashed into each other in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Authorities responded to a crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard.

At least one victim was treated for life-threatening injuries and four others were also hospitalized. Three victims received treatment at the scene.

Clothing, tires and shattered glass littered the street in the hours after the crash as crews worked to clean up the debris while police investigated.

A traffic signal was damaged, and one vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, which sprayed water 30 feet into the air.

All southbound lanes of La Brea Avenue between San Vicente Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard were closed due to the crash and remained closed through 5 a.m.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.