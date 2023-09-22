A group of young cats are looking for a new home after they were dropped off at the Hollywood Forever cemetery.

Shelters across Los Angeles are becoming more crowded with cats, dogs and other animals, and sometimes community members will drop cats off at the cemetery as an alternative, officials said. Hollywood Forever staff members host an array of abandoned animals that are well-cared for.

Currently, there are eight kittens that need a new home, with ages ranging from six months to a few years old. There are three orange-colored males, two tortoiseshell-colored males, and three black and white kittens whose genders have not been identified.

A group of young cats are looking for a new home after they were dropped off at the Hollywood Forever funeral home. (Hollywood Forever)

Anyone who is interested in giving one or more of the kittens a loving home can contact Hollywood Forever at hfcatadoptions@gmail.com