8-month-old girl, woman and man found dead inside Rialto home

Inside a Rialto home, officers found the dead bodies of an 8-month-old girl, woman and man Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East South Street at 7:31 a.m. after “a person found the front door open with what appeared to be a deceased female on the couch,” the Rialto Police Department said in a statement Friday.

They found the bodies of Nicholas Scott, 36; Larissa Vissering, 34, and an 8-month-old girl in the living room area of the home, according to police.

Authorities said the three appeared to have been dead for several days due to the decomposition of their bodies, and no physical trauma was found.

Police did not state a cause of the death for any of the victims or indicate whether homicide is involved. Coroner’s officials must still complete an autopsy.

Anyone with information can call Detective Travon Ricks at 909-421-7227.