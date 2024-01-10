The Los Angeles County Probation Department has placed eight probation officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall on administrative leave due to an undisclosed “significant incident.”

The incident, which took place in December, allegedly involved misconduct between the eight probation officers and multiple juveniles who are detained at the maligned juvenile detention facility in Downey.

The Probation Department said it will not be commenting further on the incident and Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa has said its own internal affairs unit will not be involved in an effort to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Instead, Viera Rosa has requested assistance in the investigation from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Sharing this information publicly is an important step forward in my commitment to bring new leadership, transparency, and accountability to the Probation Department,” Viera Rosa said in a news release Wednesday. “I am committed to providing a safe and secure environment that gives the youth committed to our care a clear path to rehabilitation.”

Before being named chief of L.A. County’s Probation Department, Viera Rosa was appointed as the “chief strategist” for the county’s juvenile operations following intensely critical reviews of facility conditions by state leaders. During his tenure, he has promised to “wipe the slate clean,” and revitalize the way the county addresses juvenile detention.

Arguably the biggest change during his time at the helm of the Probation Department took place when hundreds of detained juveniles were moved from other aging facilities to Los Padrinos, which was recently renovated.

Since then, probation officers located a gun inside the facility, a riot occurred leading to one inmate escape, followed by another juvenile escape months later.

Details about this latest incident remain unclear, but Viera Rosa said the mission to reform L.A. County’s juvenile detention system will continue to move forward.

“We are actively identifying and removing those who do not align with our core values and standards to eliminate the negative influences within our organization,” he said.

The Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission meets every second Thursday of every month, meaning the next meeting is scheduled to take place the day after the officers were announced suspended.