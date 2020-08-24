8 puppies intercepted at LAX after being smuggled into U.S. by 2 Russian travelers: CBP

Photos of the intercepted Pomeranian puppies were released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Aug. 24, 2020.

Inspectors thwarted an attempt by two Russian travelers to smuggle eight Pomeranian puppies into the U.S. through Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month, federal officials announced Monday.

The two Russian citizens, both 27, arrived from Moscow on Aug. 9 and initially declared their intent to bring four dogs on their vacation to Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

But while reviewing the medical history of the dogs, personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the dogs were too young to have received a rabies vaccination, and that their ages had been falsified on the “fraudulent” documents, the release stated.

CBP officers then discovered four other puppies concealed in a carry-on bag that had been abandoned in the inspection area, officials said.

“The travelers admitted that they attempted to smuggle eight puppies into the U.S. without the proper import documentation with the intent of delivering them to waiting clients,” the release stated.

Considered luxury breeds, Pomeranian puppies can fetch anywhere between $500 to $1,500. One of the travelers said she expected to be paid $600, according to CBP.

Both travelers, along with their dogs, were sent back to Russia.

Puppies smuggled into the U.S. are “an issue of concern because of the high-risk of human exposure to deadly animal diseases including rabies,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, the CBP area port director of LAX, explained in the release.

Before bringing their pets into the U.S., travelers should acquaint themselves with the regulations set by the government, which states that dogs and cats must be healthy when they arrive in the country.

That mandate includes a requirement that canines from countries with a high risk of the dog strain of rabies be vaccinated against the virus.

Additionally, puppies can’t be imported into the U.S. before they are about 4 months old, because that’s around the youngest age they can receive the vaccine, according to CBP. And after 15 months, the owner must show that the dog has been vaccinated against rabies and received booster shots.

More information about importing dogs can be found here.