An 8-year-old boy in Indio was seriously injured after he was attacked by his aunt’s dog Monday afternoon.

Riverside County Animal Services says this 2-year-old pitbull will be euthanized after it left a boy seriously injured in an attack in Indio on Sept. 19, 2022

According to Riverside County Animal Services, the boy was at his aunt’s house on the 47000 block of Calle Diamante around 3 p.m. when the dog broke out of its kennel, ran straight for the boy and attacked him.

Several relatives fought off the dog and were able to separate him from the young boy, but not before he suffered serious injuries to his face.

The boy was transported to the hospital by his father, but was later airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

His condition is unclear at this time, Animal Services said.

The dog’s owner has surrendered the pet, a 2-year-old unaltered pitbull, to Animal Services where it will be humanely euthanized.

No additional details were made available Monday evening.