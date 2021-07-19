8-year-old Colton boy dies after suffering ‘catastrophic’ injuries from illegal firework at 4th of July party

An eight-year-old boy who was struck by an illegal firework during a Fourth of July party in Colton later died from his injuries, police said Monday.

The boy was injured on July 4 at an unofficial block party on the 500 block of South San Carlo Avenue, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

“Numerous illegal fireworks were discharged at the gathering, many of which were fired off from a mortar-style tube,” the police statement said. “One of those illegal fireworks was ignited and somehow malfunctioned, striking the nearby eight-year-old boy and causing catastrophic injuries.”

The boy was struck in the upper body, according to police, and was transported by a private vehicle to the hospital for medical treatment.

Officers were called to the hospital at about 10 p.m. that night.

The eight-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

Detectives have an active investigation into the boy’s death underway.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Sergeant Hysen at 909-384-5659 or email hysen_ma@sbcity.org.