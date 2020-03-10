Boy dies after getting hit by vehicle while headed to school in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 12-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle on the way to school in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fatal incident occurred in the 100 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 7:30 a.m., down the street from the Accelerated Schools, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

A bystander tried to help the young victim by performing CPR, officials said.

But despite the bystander's actions and a quick response by LAFD firefighters and paramedics, "the child was beyond medical help" and died at the scene, according to the alert.

The victim had suffered a cardiac arrest, officials added.

LAFD initially described the victim as 8 years old; The Los Angeles Police Department later said the boy was actually 13, before Detective Moses Castillo told KTLA the boy was 12. He would've turned 13 in May.

Police have not yet notified the family of the boy, who has not been identified.

Castillo said the boy was walking to school when he was hit. It was not immediately clear if the child attended the nearby Accelerated Schools, which is comprised of Accelerated Charter Elementary School TK-6, The Accelerated School TK-8 and Wallis Annenberg High School.

The driver -- a 43-year-old woman -- stopped at the scene and tried to help the victim, according to the LAPD detective.

“We’re grateful that the driver actually stopped and did what they’re supposed to do, is render aid and call 911," he said. “I feel bad for her as well."

Police are investigating to see if distracted driving or impairment was to blame for the fatal crash, according to the detective. The collision occurred as rain fell over the Southland on Tuesday morning, but it was not known if the inclement weather played a role.

Traffic in the area is expected to be affected "for an extended duration" while police investigate, according to LAFD.

Castillo noted the crash happened in the same area where a teenage bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and critically injured last August.

Roberto Diaz, then 15, was dragged some 1,500 feet before being dislodged near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodland Avenue. He was hospitalized for almost three months before being released in early November.

"When I heard this call come out ... it brought back memories," said Castillo, who investigated that case. He added that the intersection has some history, but emphasized there was no connection between the two collisions.