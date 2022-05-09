An eight-year-old boy who was hospitalized following a fiery crash in Walnut early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Phillip Rosas.

Rosas was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Valley Boulevard and North Grand Avenue.

The boy was riding in a car with three other people when they were struck by another vehicle. One of the vehicles sheared a fire hydrant and the other burst into flames.

Rosas and another unidentified child were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second child remains in critical condition, officials said. Two other occupants of the car were hospitalized but were in stable condition Sunday.

The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. The specific charges have not been announced, but he is expected to face charges for vehicular manslaughter.