San Bernardino police are investigating after two people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured in a shooting last week.

The shooting happened Friday, July 22 around 8:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Herrington Avenue.

Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an 8-year-old child who suffered major injuries in the shooting. A second person, an unidentified adult, was found at the scene with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time and the suspect in the shooting had already fled prior to police arriving on scene. Police said minimal information was given to officers at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing but anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino police detective N. Alvarez at 909-388-4851. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

The child’s condition is unclear at this time.