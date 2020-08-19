80-year-old grandfather has died weeks after violent robbery in Lancaster grocery store, family says

Roberto Flores Lopez is seen in an undated photo shared by his family.

An 80-year-old man who was hospitalized after being beaten and robbed at a Lancaster grocery store last month has died, his family said Wednesday.

Roberto Flores Lopez’s death was a “result of severe injuries” that he suffered in the violent attack, which took place in the restroom of a Superior market on the morning of July 8, according a somber statement from relatives.

Lopez had been beaten and repeatedly kicked, even after handing over his wallet to the assailant, family members said. He was alone, bleeding on the floor, when someone else entered the restroom and found him.

The victim had suffered multiple broken ribs and facial injuries and was treated in the intensive care unit of Antelope Valley Hospital. He spent two weeks there before being released, according to the last update on a GoFundMe fundraising page set up to help cover his medical costs.

Lopez died on Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife, four children, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson, according to his family.

Damaris Wade is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, 22-year-old Damaris Wade, was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse and second-degree robbery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office had announced on July 15.

Wade also faces a special circumstance allegation of causing great bodily injury to a victim over the age of 70, along with a sentencing enhancement for a previous burglary conviction in 2016, according to the DA’s office.

His girlfriend initially faced a count of acting as an accessory after the fact but prosecutors dropped the charge, saying the 33-year-old woman wasn’t at the scene of the assault.

Lopez’s relatives are holding a news conference mid-afternoon Wednesday, where they will ask for Wade “to be prosecutor at the fullest extension of the law,” the family’s statement said.

