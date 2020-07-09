80-year-old man beaten, robbed in Lancaster grocery store; suspect sought

An 80-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted in a grocery store restroom in Lancaster Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies received a call around 8:30 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon at a grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station. They arrived to find an 80-year-old man, who told them he had been assaulted while inside the store’s restroom.

The suspect repeatedly punched and kicked the victim and stole his wallet, officials said. Witnesses said the suspect left the grocery store on foot.

The attacker was described as a Black man between the ages of 22 to 25, approximately 5’8” tall and weighing 250 pounds, according to deputies. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

The victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital and is currently being treated for facial injuries and several broken ribs. Family members outside the hospital identified the man as Roberto Flores Lopez.

Lopez and his wife were on a typical shopping trip when he went to the restroom, according to his son, Francisco Ordorico.

“Someone found him inside the bathroom and he was bleeding on the floor,” Ordorico said. adding that

Ordorico says his father was rushed to the hospital and placed in an intensive care unit. His cheekbones and five ribs are broken, Ordorico said.

After Lopez gave up his wallet, the attacker continued to kick him, striking him in the head and leaving him on the floor begging for his life, his family says.

“At this time, there is no evidence indicating this is a hate crime and seems exclusively to be a robbery,” the sheriff’s department said in a written statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact station detectives at 661-948-8466.