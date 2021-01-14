80-year-old man dies, 2 others injured in Long Beach house fire: Officials

An 80-year-old man died when a fire broke out at home in Long Beach on Jan. 13, 2021. (KTLA)

An 80-year-old man died, and two other people suffered minor injuries, when a house fire broke out on Wednesday, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at about 11:30 p.m. at 1032 Marcellus St. Heavy smoke and fire were seen emanating from the home, the Fire Department said.

First responders found the man dead in a bedroom. Two other tenants, one described as a caretaker and the other described as another 80-year-old man, were located outside of the home, Long Beach fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down in about eight minutes.

The two surviving tenants were taken to a local hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the deadly fire.

No other information was released.