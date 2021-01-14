80-year-old man dies, 2 others injured in Long Beach house fire: Officials

Local news

by: with reporting by Alberto Mendez,

Posted: / Updated:
An 80-year-old man died when a fire broke out at home in Long Beach on Jan. 13, 2021. (KTLA)

An 80-year-old man died when a fire broke out at home in Long Beach on Jan. 13, 2021. (KTLA)

An 80-year-old man died, and two other people suffered minor injuries, when a house fire broke out on Wednesday, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at about 11:30 p.m. at 1032 Marcellus St. Heavy smoke and fire were seen emanating from the home, the Fire Department said.

First responders found the man dead in a bedroom. Two other tenants, one described as a caretaker and the other described as another 80-year-old man, were located outside of the home, Long Beach fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down in about eight minutes.

The two surviving tenants were taken to a local hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the deadly fire.

No other information was released.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News