Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was attacked and killed by two dogs in San Bernardino County on Friday.

The victim, 80-year-old Soon Han, was found lying on the road near Vinton Street and Mesa Road in Baldy Mesa around 11 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies believe Han was out walking when she was attacked by two dogs from a nearby home. Han suffered “major injuries” during the attack and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Two suspect dogs, both of Dogo Argentino breed, were located and taken into custody by San Bernardino County Animal Control. The dogs’ owner has remained cooperative, deputies say.

The deadly case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy C. Fox at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at wetip.com.