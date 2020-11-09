80-year-old woman fights off intruder who tried to sexually assault her in Fontana home: Police

An intruder who allegedly tried to sexually assault an 80-year-old woman in her home was arrested after she fought him off, police said Monday.

Albert Hines is seen in a booking photo released by Fontana police.

The suspect apparently got into the woman’s home, located in the 11700 block of Burl Drive, through an unlocked sliding door in the overnight hours while she slept, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

The woman awoke to find the stranger on top of her and screamed, the release stated. She fought him off and, after he fled the home, called 911 to report the incident.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Albert Hines of Fontana, running from the scene, according to police.

Fontana detectives responded to investigate further, and a bloodhound from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was also dispatched to the scene.

Hines was located and positively identified as the suspect.

He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of attempted rape, harming an elderly person and false imprisonment, according to inmate records. His bail was set at $1 million.

Investigators believe the suspect followed and watched the woman prior to the crime, police said.

They are seeking any other possible victims and ask anyone with information to contact Detective A. Davis by calling 909-854-8152 or emailing adavis@fontana.org.