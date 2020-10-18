800 Compton residents to get guaranteed income in 2-year pilot program

“This is a great opportunity to address inequalities for Black and Brown people and also additional opportunities for upward mobility,” says Compton Mayor Aja Brown, who’s seen in this undated photo. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Jacqueline Andrade and her husband both lost their jobs in March, at a point during the pandemic when grocery store shelves were being ransacked and government aid seemed far off.

She was running low on groceries for her family, and formula and diapers for her 3-month-old son. She seriously contemplated having to make diapers out of cloth, and scrambling for ways to feed her hungry baby.

“It was something I never thought I would have to face,” the 37-year-old Compton mother said. “We were unprepared for this.”

With the help of her children’s school, KIPP SoCal, and nonprofit One Family Los Angeles, she got access to a one-time $500 payment. It was a lifesaver that helped her cover basic needs in a moment of desperation. But it’s not the same as a steady paycheck. That kind of help, she said, “would be a stress reliever for our community.”

