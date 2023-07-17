According to fire officials in Riverside County, the blaze is 45 percent contained. (OnSceneTV)

Fire crews gained additional containment Monday on the more than 8,000-acre Rabbit Fire in Riverside County, allowing some evacuation orders to be lifted and more roads reopening as early as Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon near Lakeview and moved quickly through dry brush just east of Gilman Springs Road, authorities said.

The fire was 45% contained as of Monday evening after charring 8,283 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. An evacuation order impacting homes in zones one and two were downgraded to evacuation warnings.

ZONE 1: South of Seneca Springs, East of Highway 79, West of Manzanita Park Road, North of Forest Boundary Road

ZONE 2: South of East 1st Street, East of Olive Avenue, West of Highway 79, North of California Ave/Highway 79

Southbound Highway 79 will be reopened as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, though Road closures will remain in place on Jack Rabbit Trail, Bridge Street, California Avenue and County Landfill Road, officials said.

Northbound Highway 79 from Gilman Springs Road to Beaumont Avenue and Gilman Springs between Alessandro Boulevard and Highway 79 reopened early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Elsewhere in Riverside County, the Reche Fire was 90% contained after burning 437 acres. The 338-acre Gavilan Fire was 50% contained with all evacuation warnings lifted and roads open, authorities said.