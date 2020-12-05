82-year-old man seated in travel scooter is severely injured in Boyle Heights hit-and-run collision

A vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on Dec. 4, 2020. (LAPD)

Police are searching for a driver who struck and severely injured an 82-year-old man in a hit-and-run collision in Boyle Heights Friday.

The victim was in his travel scooter, crossing on Mott Street in a marked crosswalk around 10:35 a.m., when a car hit him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division.

The vehicle, a silver or gray Mazda CX-5, had turned left onto east Whittier Boulevard from south Mott Street when it struck him, knocking him off his travel scooter onto the asphalt, police said.

The male driver of the Mazda kept going east on Whittier Boulevard, dragging the travel scooter behind him.

The Mazda then stopped on Orme Avenue, where someone approached and helped dislodge the scooter from underneath the car, “unaware of the collision,” LAPD said.

The driver then left the area, having not rendered aid to the injured 82-year-old man, according to police.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to those who can provide information leading to the hit-and-run driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer G. Diaz 213-833-3713 or the LAPD Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-486-3713. Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.