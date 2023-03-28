Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance regarding a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an 84-year-old woman in Hollywood.

The fatal collision occurred on Jan. 9, just after 6:30 a.m., when a compact SUV traveling northbound on Serrano Avenue, near Sunset Boulevard, struck the 84-year-old, an LAPD news release stated.

“The suspect fled the scene and did not stop to render aid and/or ID themselves as required by law,” police said.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene. The female victim was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle is described as a white 2017-2019 Kia Sportage.

A reference photo of the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white 2017-2019 Kia Sportage. This is not the actual vehicle. (LAPD)

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the driver, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact LAPD’s West Traffic Division Detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-022. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.