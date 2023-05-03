A Riverside County family is grieving after their beloved grandmother was killed in a fatal collision in Beaumont on Monday.

Pla Khang, 85, was struck by a cement truck at 8:43 a.m. in the intersection of 6th street and Highland Springs Avenue.

“Every morning I miss her too much,” said Pang Yang, Khang’s daughter. “I don’t know what to do right now. So she’s not going to come back anymore.”

Khang’s family says she was an active 85-year-old who took daily walks and rode the bus to run errands.

“She walked everyday, cross the street, ride a bus,” Yang said, “everyone knew who she was.”

Her family is seeking help in laying their grandmother to rest. She is being remembered as loving, selfless and full of joy. In a GoFundMe page, the family wrote, “No matter where she went, her beautiful smile and contagious laugh never failed to (light) up a room. She loved the outdoors, loved gardening, her chickens, and especially cooking! We will never forget how warm she made all of us feel.”

Donations to the fundraiser will be used for funeral expenses.

Khang’s family says she was crossing the street when she was hit by a truck. However, it is unclear how the accident happened. Authorities are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.