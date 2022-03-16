An 86-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of his wife, who was also in her 80s, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said Wednesday.

Investigators responded to the home along the 28000 block of Via Arriaga in Mission Viejo about 1 p.m. Tuesday regarding the death of a woman.

The husband, William Wiley, was interviewed, and based on evidence left at the scene, Wiley was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, officials said.

They had previously said the suspect had been detained.

“Family members indicated Wiley was previously diagnosed with dementia,” Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release without elaborating.

The victim’s exact cause of death is under investigation and she has not been identified.

Authorities believe there is no additional threat to public safety.