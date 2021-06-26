86-year-old woman dead, man injured after driver sought in police pursuit crashes SUV into Crenshaw house

A police pursuit in Crenshaw ended with an SUV crashing into a house, killing an 86-year-old woman and injuring a man in their home early Saturday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department says officers were in pursuit of a driver for reckless driving just before 1:30 a.m. in the Baldwin Hills and Crenshaw neighborhoods, when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a single-story house on the 3900 block of South Buckingham Road.

Two LAPD officers arrived at the crash scene immediately and helped extract two residents that they learned had been trapped underneath the SUV as a result of the collision, authorities said.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Video footage from then scene showed a man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the two officers who helped remove the trapped residents suffered minor injuries but declined to be transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a natural gas line was severed as a result of the crash. Firefighters and utility crews quickly worked to contain the natural gas leak, and Southern California Gas Co. has since shut the gas off.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.