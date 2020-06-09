885 people have been killed by police in L.A. County since 2000; most were black or Latino

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, The Times has compiled a database of cases where people died at the hands of law enforcement in Los Angeles County.

Since 2000, there have been nearly 900 killings by local police that were ruled a homicide by county medical examiners. Almost all of the dead were men, nearly 80% were black or Latino. More than 98% were shot to death.

Criminal charges are rare. In nearly all cases, the use of force was deemed legally justified by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, which conducts an investigation into each incident. Since 2000, only two officers have been charged as a result of shooting a civilian while on duty.

(Los Angeles Times)

(Los Angeles Times)

(Los Angeles Times)

Read the full story on LATimes.com.