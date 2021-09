Days ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a Fullerton home has turned into a memorial paying tribute to all who lost their lives with the name of each displayed and a photo for most.

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the residence at 863 N. Woods Ave. will host a ceremony replicating the one happening in New York, and the names of those who died will be read.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Sept. 7, 2021.