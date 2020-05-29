9 arrested after Fontana protest turns chaotic near city hall amid George Floyd’s controversial death

Nine people were arrested Thursday night after a protest in Fontana swelled into a chaotic scene, sparked by national outrage over the controversial death of George Floyd, police said.

Floyd died on Monday after a Minnesota Police Officer knelt on his neck and has since led to protests nationwide, including Souther California. In Fontana, the protest began “peacefully” around 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Sierra Avenue when about 50 people gathered near the library, Fontana Police said in a news release. The group of protesters grew to about 100 and some began to block traffic on Sierra Avenue, a major thoroughfare, police said.

“The protesters then began to damage property by throwing rocks at business windows as well as at passing vehicles,” police said in a statement. “The group continued to move north and south on Sierra Avenue while blocking traffic and throwing rocks at businesses and passing vehicles.”

Video from the scene showed police officers firing tear gas to try and control the crowds.

At around 9 p.m., police began to make several announcements from a police vehicle PA system, and a police helicopter PA system, to let the crowds know they were now considered “an unlawful assembly,” because of their actions.

“The subjects were ordered to disperse, but some members of the group instead chose to continue to block traffic on Upland Avenue and Sierra Avenue while throwing rocks at officers,” police said.

The crowd dispersed after about an hour, police said.

Police arrested nine people on suspicion of various charges related to the protest.

The Fontana Police Department reached out to local agencies for mutual aid and several agencies arrived to assist. Property damage was reported, including broken windows at Fontana City Hall.