Authorities seized wads of cash and several large electronic gaming machines, which were later destroyed, police said. April 19, 2023. (Pomona Police)

Nine people were arrested, and dozens of machines were seized as part of a massive illegal gambling crackdown in Pomona Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Pomona Police Major Crimes Task Force worked with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, El Monte Police, Huntington Park Police, and California Highway Patrol to execute search warrants at six locations on Mission Boulevard, Phillips Boulevard, Foothills Boulevard, and Holt Avenue.

“Inside the locations, an undisclosed amount of money and narcotics were recovered,” Pomona Police said in a news release.

Photos show authorities seizing wads of cash and several large electronic gaming machines, which were later destroyed, police said.

Authorities seized wads of cash and several large electronic gaming machines, which were later destroyed, police said. April 19, 2023. (Pomona Police)

Authorities seized wads of cash and several large electronic gaming machines, which were later destroyed, police said. April 19, 2023. (Pomona Police)

Authorities seized wads of cash and several large electronic gaming machines, which were later destroyed, police said. April 19, 2023. (Pomona Police)

The names of the suspects were not released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).