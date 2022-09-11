Stolen French bulldog puppies are shown in a photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sept. 11, 2022.

Nine French bulldog puppies were stolen from a Northridge home Sunday afternoon, and the Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of the canines in hopes they can be reunited with their owner.

The dogs were taken at about 3 p.m. from the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue, where the owner had left them an hour earlier to be watched by a friend, police said in a news release.

Two men in black ski masks then entered the home and stole the puppies.

The first suspect is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He spoke Spanish during the theft and was wearing a purple shirt and black pants, police said.

The second man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD at 818-832-0633.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

The theft of French bulldogs has occurred multiple times in recent years.

Perhaps most famously, a dog walker for Lady Gaga was shot while walking her pets.

Another bulldog was stolen at gunpoint in downtown Los Angeles in January, while a Wilmington woman had her pet stolen from her yard in Wilmington.