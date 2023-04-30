Nine people were injured, two of them critically, after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in San Bernardino, authorities said.

First responders with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to calls about the crash near the intersection of Del Rosa and Highland avenues just after 2:30 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found seven vehicles, many of them with severe damage, had been involved in the accident. Several of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicles, San Bernardino fire authorities told KTLA.

Two people that suffered critical injuries were rushed to a nearby trauma center. Seven other people suffered moderate injuries, some of whom were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters on the scene of a seven-car crash that injured nine people, two critically, in San Bernardino April 30, 2023. (KeyNews TV)

While officials are investigating the cause of the crash, witnesses told an independent news agency that the driver of a vehicle that was overturned at the crash site was heading southbound on Del Rosa Avenue when they ran a red light, causing the multi-vehicle pile-up.

It is unknown if drugs and alcohol was a factor in the crash.