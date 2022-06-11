An investigation is underway after a vehicle hopped a curb and struck several pedestrians in Westlake Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. on the 600 block of South Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver of truck told police that he was driving on the road when he suddenly and abruptly thought someone was pointing a gun at him. The man lost control of his vehicle, which jumped a curb onto a sidewalk and hit nine people.

Six of the people hit were hospitalized, including one person with serious injuries, but all are expected to survive. Three others declined transportation to the hospital, LAFD officials said.

The bizarre circumstances leading up to the crash are currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 1-877-527-3247.