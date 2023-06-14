Nine teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in two gang-related attacks in Thousand Oaks.

The suspects were all teenage boys and residents of Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrested teen gang members were identified as one 14-year-old, five 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old.

Both attacks involved battering victims before stealing their shoes, authorities said.

A recent robbery committed by four juvenile gang members took place in a shopping center on the 200 block of North Moorpark Road.

“During this attack, four juveniles attacked two juvenile members of a rival street gang,” authorities said. “One of the victims was battered and had his shoes forcefully stolen from him.”

Earlier on June 3rd, “the victims of the [recent] attack, along with three other male juveniles, attacked a juvenile victim in the 600 block of Avenida De La Plata in Newbury Park.”

During that incident, the suspects battered and forcefully held the victim on the ground while holding a knife held near his neck. The victim’s shoes were also forcefully removed.

Both attacks were caught on video, leading to the suspects’ identification, officials said.

All suspects were located and arrested from June 13-14. They were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center with pending court dates.

“The Thousand Oaks Police Department takes a zero-tolerance stance against gang violence,” authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding criminal or gang activity can contact the Sheriff’s Dispatch by calling 911 or 805-654-9511. Callers can also remain anonymous.