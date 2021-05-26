9-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Oxnard; teen arrested after guns, drugs found in home: Police

A 9-year-old boy shot himself in the hand with a gun that he believed was a toy, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old in Oxnard on Tuesday, police said.

Around 11.30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an accidental shooting in the 1200 block of South N Street, where they encountered the gunshot victim, according to a news release from the Oxnard Police Department.

“The weapon was easily accessible to the child, and the child thought the gun was a toy,” officials said in the release.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators served a search warrant at the property and found a semi-automatic “ghost” gun, a rifle, concentrated cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms and a large amount of cash, according to police.

A 17-year-old who lived at the residence with his mother was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offenses, including child endangerment, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession for sales of concentrated cannabis.

Authorities did not identify the teen due to his or her age.

In light of the incident, police reminded gun owners to make sure their firearms are properly secured, especially when children are present in the home.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Morales at 805-385-3922.