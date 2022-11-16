A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured after a motorcyclist struck her and then fled the scene in Fullerton, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Eadington Avenue and Valencia Drive, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim lying in the roadway with significant injuries. She was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation revealed a motorcyclist was heading east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road when the girl, who was walking in a marked crosswalk, was struck by the vehicle.

The motorcyclist fled east on Valencia Drive without stopping, police said.

The motorcycle was described as a black “cruiser.”

No further details about the crash have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Traffic Investigator Manes at 714- 738-6815. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.