Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 90-year-old Asian woman with dementia who disappeared in San Bernardino Wednesday.

Metna Filanen was discovered missing around 7 p.m. from 365 E. Commercial Road, which is near Waterman Avenue, the San Bernardino Police Department posted on Facebook.

Filanen, who is considered a “critical missing person” in the post, stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has gray curly hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue pants.

Anyone who sees Filanen was asked to call the Police Department at 909-383-5311.