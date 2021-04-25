’90s themed roller rink opens at Westfield Century City for new series ‘Cruel Summer’

A free ’90s themed roller rink is open Sunday at Westfield Century City to promote Freeform’s new series “Cruel Summer.”

Also, select Dippin’ Dots stores across the country are offering the first 50 fans free limited edition ice cream and scrunchies. The first 10 fans at Steve Madden stores in Westfield Century City and South Coast Plaza will receive a free pair of ’90s black platform slides.

The thriller “Cruel Summer” from the executive producer Jessica Biel will premiere on Tuesday, and be available on Hulu the next day.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 25, 2021.

Party like it's 1993! To celebrate our new series @CruelSummer, we’re giving away a ‘90s Starter Pack. Go to https://t.co/ZVFjivXZUg to enter. pic.twitter.com/7eyrAqhpCR — Freeform (@FreeformTV) April 24, 2021