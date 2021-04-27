Eastbound 91 Fwy in Fullerton area closed as authorities investigate end of pursuit of shooting suspect that began in L.A.

Traffic along the 91 Freeway, a major Orange County thoroughfare, was temporarily shut down in both directions in the Fullerton area Tuesday morning as authorities investigated the end of a pursuit and standoff following a string of deadly drive-by shootings that started in Los Angeles overnight.

As of 8:30 a.m., the eastbound side of the freeway was reopened after being closed earlier. The westbound side of the 91 Freeway through the Anaheim area between Harbor Boulevard and Raymond Avenue, was still closed to traffic for the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into the shootings that took place at three different locations.

Police arrived in the Orange County area shortly before 4 a.m. after chasing the suspected gunman who was driving in a white SUV from the L.A. area where the shootings rang out just before 1 a.m. The pursuit ended around 5:15 a.m. after the suspect got into a apparently shootout with police on the westbound side of the freeway above Raymond Avenue in Anaheim.

Westbound traffic was being taken off the freeway at Raymond Avenue, Sky5 video showed.

Video showed traffic on the freeway backed up for miles as the investigation continued. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

91e at the 5- this is where the slowing starts ⁦@MarkKonoSky5⁩ is on it pic.twitter.com/CL2wVFNeUU — Ginger Chan KTLA (@ktlagingerchan) April 27, 2021