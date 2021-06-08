Latest in series of SoCal shootings reported on 91 Freeway in Long Beach

The latest in a series of shootings on Southern California freeways was reported on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach late Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight when the victim heard a sudden popping noise.

Two bullet holes were later discovered in the passenger side of the victim’s Honda.

The shooting follows other similar incidents including one Sunday night on 5 Freeway and another Saturday night on the 605 Freeway.

No one was seriously hurt in any of the shootings and investigators do not believe they are related.

Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 8 2021.